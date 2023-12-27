Can we count on Fredrik Olofsson lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Coyotes this season in two games (two shots).

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

