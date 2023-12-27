Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 27?
When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cale Makar score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Makar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|28:26
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 3-1
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
