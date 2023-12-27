The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2), who have won three in a row at home, on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-4-0 while putting up 38 goals against 31 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 11 goals (33.3%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Wednesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime contests on their way to a 21-11-2 overall record.

In the seven games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche are 20-2-2 in the 24 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 42 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-2-0 record (26 points).

In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 13-7-0 (26 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-4-1 to register 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 3.06 18th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.88 11th 9th 32.3 Shots 27.1 30th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 10th 23.62% Power Play % 23.21% 11th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 14th

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

