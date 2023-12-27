How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, with the Coyotes having won three straight at home, and the Avalanche having dropped five consecutive away games.
You can tune in to ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Coyotes try to take down the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|4-1 COL
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/OT) ARI
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 103 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|34
|18
|36
|54
|39
|17
|49.3%
|Mikko Rantanen
|34
|17
|25
|42
|17
|19
|53.1%
|Cale Makar
|29
|8
|31
|39
|19
|28
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|32
|16
|17
|33
|15
|12
|50%
|Devon Toews
|34
|4
|14
|18
|21
|22
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 95 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 10th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|33
|12
|18
|30
|16
|19
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|33
|6
|18
|24
|26
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|33
|10
|12
|22
|26
|30
|44.5%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|33
|4
|17
|21
|9
|14
|49.8%
|Lawson Crouse
|32
|14
|6
|20
|13
|10
|36.2%
