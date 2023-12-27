The Arizona Coyotes will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, with the Coyotes having won three straight at home, and the Avalanche having dropped five consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Coyotes try to take down the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/23/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 4-1 COL
11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have given up 103 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 34 18 36 54 39 17 49.3%
Mikko Rantanen 34 17 25 42 17 19 53.1%
Cale Makar 29 8 31 39 19 28 -
Valeri Nichushkin 32 16 17 33 15 12 50%
Devon Toews 34 4 14 18 21 22 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 95 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 10th in the league.
  • The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 33 12 18 30 16 19 48.1%
Matias Maccelli 33 6 18 24 26 7 0%
Nick Schmaltz 33 10 12 22 26 30 44.5%
Alexander Kerfoot 33 4 17 21 9 14 49.8%
Lawson Crouse 32 14 6 20 13 10 36.2%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.