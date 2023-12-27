For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

  • Cogliano has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Cogliano has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

