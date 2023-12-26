In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes nine exciting contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is a game to catch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-27

2-27 BKN Record: 14-15

14-15 DET Stats: 109.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)

109.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th) BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.1 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -6.5

BKN -6.5 BKN Odds to Win: -275

-275 DET Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 232.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Washington Wizards host the Orlando Magic

The Magic go on the road to face the Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 5-23

5-23 ORL Record: 17-11

17-11 WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)

117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th) ORL Stats: 113.1 PPG (20th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -7.5

ORL -7.5 ORL Odds to Win: -300

-300 WAS Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 237.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hit the road the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 17-13

17-13 MEM Record: 9-19

9-19 NO Stats: 115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th)

115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th) MEM Stats: 107.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -4.5

NO -4.5 NO Odds to Win: -200

-200 MEM Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 229.5 points

The Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 15-12

15-12 IND Record: 14-14

14-14 HOU Stats: 111.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (second)

111.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (second) IND Stats: 126.5 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 12.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -2.5

HOU -2.5 HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 IND Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 237.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz travel to face the Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 4-24

4-24 UTA Record: 12-18

12-18 SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

110.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th) UTA Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.8 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: UTA -2.5

UTA -2.5 UTA Odds to Win: -145

-145 SA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 242.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 18-9

18-9 MIN Record: 22-6

22-6 OKC Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th) MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -3.5

OKC -3.5 OKC Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 225.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 13-18

13-18 ATL Record: 12-17

12-17 CHI Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 11.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -1.5

CHI -1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 ATL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 234.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 7-21

7-21 SAC Record: 17-11

17-11 POR Stats: 108.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (17th)

108.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (17th) SAC Stats: 117.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Jerami Grant (22.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.9 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -7.5

SAC -7.5 SAC Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 236.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 17-12

17-12 CHA Record: 7-20

7-20 LAC Stats: 116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (12th) CHA Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG) CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (14.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -10.5

LAC -10.5 LAC Odds to Win: -650

-650 CHA Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 228.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.