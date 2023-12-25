Michael Porter Jr. is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) and the Golden State Warriors (15-14) play at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Hornets on Saturday, 102-95. Their high scorer was Porter with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 22 5 1 1 2 5 Jamal Murray 20 12 5 3 0 2 Nikola Jokic 18 10 9 1 1 0

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.4 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter posts 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson is posting 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards per game.

Jamal Murray posts 19.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.2 11.3 8.1 1.3 0.9 1.0 Jamal Murray 19.8 4.3 4.2 1.0 0.9 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13.7 6.0 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.3 Michael Porter Jr. 14.4 6.7 1.1 0.4 0.6 2.6 Reggie Jackson 11.3 1.8 4.3 0.4 0.0 1.3

