The Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on Monday (tip at 2:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Jokic has racked up 26.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.1 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.5 points per game are 1.0 more than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 13.5 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Monday.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.4 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 28.5-point prop total for Curry on Monday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.3.

He has grabbed 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Curry's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

Curry has connected on 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -164)

The 19.5 points prop total set for Klay Thompson on Monday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (17.6).

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Thompson's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.