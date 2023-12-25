How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (21-10) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Warriors have won five games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Denver is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.
- The 115 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors give up (115.8).
- Denver is 12-3 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are putting up 10.4 more points per game (121) than they are in road games (110.6).
- Defensively Denver has played worse at home this year, allowing 110.3 points per game, compared to 109.8 on the road.
- In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.7 more threes per game (12.7) than when playing on the road (11). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Cervicothoracic
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
