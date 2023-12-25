The Denver Nuggets' (21-10) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Monday, December 25 game against the Golden State Warriors (15-14) at Ball Arena. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets won their last game 102-95 against the Hornets on Saturday. In the Nuggets' win, Michael Porter Jr. led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC and ESPN

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 233.5

