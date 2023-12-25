Nuggets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two hot teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Warriors, winners of five straight. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC and ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|233.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 10 times.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 8.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 19, or 70.4%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 11 of its 12 games, or 91.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|32.3%
|115
|232.2
|110
|225.8
|225.6
|Warriors
|14
|48.3%
|117.2
|232.2
|115.8
|225.8
|229.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-6-0) than it has in road games (7-11-0).
- The Nuggets score 115 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 115.8 the Warriors allow.
- Denver is 11-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|14-17
|7-6
|13-18
|Warriors
|13-16
|1-0
|17-12
Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|115
|117.2
|14
|9
|11-4
|11-8
|12-3
|12-7
|110
|115.8
|4
|20
|12-12
|8-6
|18-6
|10-4
