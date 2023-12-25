Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) match up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, with a start time of 2:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ABC, ESPN

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 28.4 points, 9.6 assists and 13.0 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 7.1 boards per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.3 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry provides 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Warriors.

The Warriors are getting 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Klay Thompson this year.

The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.

Chris Paul is putting up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He is draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Kevon Looney gives the Warriors 5.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Nuggets Warriors 113.6 Points Avg. 115.5 110.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.1 48.8% Field Goal % 45.2% 36.4% Three Point % 36.8%

