Michael Porter Jr. plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 2:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 102-95 win over the Hornets (his previous action) Porter posted 22 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.5 14.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 6.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 25.6 22.2 PR -- 24.1 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Warriors

Porter is responsible for attempting 14.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 24.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors give up 115.8 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Warriors concede 25.2 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 37 17 8 2 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.