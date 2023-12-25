The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Boston Celtics (22-6). The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 109.7 per contest (third in the league).

The Lakers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 114.2 (16th in NBA).

The two teams average 233.9 points per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together give up 223.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +130 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

