Monday's 12:00 PM ET matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) and the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks knocked off the Knicks, 130-111, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 28 points for the Bucks, and Brunson had 36 for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 28 7 7 1 1 0 Bobby Portis 23 11 1 2 0 3 Khris Middleton 20 5 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 36 3 7 0 1 3 Julius Randle 26 8 1 1 0 0 RJ Barrett 13 7 1 0 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.5 points, 5.6 assists and 10.9 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard is putting up 26 points, 7 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Brook Lopez averages 12.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.2 points, 1.1 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

Khris Middleton posts 13.1 points, 4.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle provides the Knicks 22.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson averages 25.6 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3 treys per contest.

The Knicks get 18.3 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Knicks receive 7.6 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 32.4 11.1 6.9 1.5 0.8 0.2 Jalen Brunson NY 26.6 4.5 6.8 1.3 0.2 2.4 Damian Lillard MIL 26.7 5 7.3 1.1 0.4 4.1 Julius Randle NY 27.1 8.2 4.5 0.3 0.3 1.1 Bobby Portis MIL 16.2 7.7 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 RJ Barrett NY 17.5 4.8 2.4 0.3 0.6 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.