Vikings vs. Lions Player Props & Odds – Week 16
At U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions play T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup between two star pass-catchers, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Most of the key contributors for the Lions and the Vikings will have player props available for this contest.
Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds
- Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds
- Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nick Mullens
|261.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|82.5 (-113)
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Jared Goff
|249.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|David Montgomery
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|Jameson Williams
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
