Division rivals Detroit (10-4) and Minnesota (7-7) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's matchup between the Lions and Vikings? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Vikings on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have had the lead eight times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have won the second quarter nine times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up four times in 14 games this season.

In 14 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Vikings vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first half in eight games, have trailed after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in four games.

In 14 games this season, the Lions have been winning after the first half 11 times (9-2 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (1-2).

2nd Half

This year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've tied in the second half in three games (1-2).

The Lions have won the second half in six games this season (4-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Lions or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.