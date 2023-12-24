Minnesota Vikings receiver Josh Oliver will face the Detroit Lions and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Oliver has 18 receptions for 132 yards and two TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 13.2 yards per game.

Oliver vs. the Lions

Oliver vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 225 passing yards the Lions allow per outing makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Lions have put up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Oliver Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Oliver has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Oliver has 4.0% of his team's target share (21 targets on 519 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 21 times this season, averaging 6.3 yards per target.

Oliver has made two touchdown catches this season in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Oliver has been on the receiving end of 5.8% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

