Saturday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) matching up at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.3)

Xavier (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Xavier is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Seton Hall's ATS record this season is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (180th in college basketball).

Xavier prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is collecting 39.9 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.8 per contest.

Xavier hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Musketeers rank 256th in college basketball by averaging 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 83rd in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.8 per game (260th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (207th in college basketball action).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (127th in college basketball).

Seton Hall comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. It records 37.2 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.7.

Seton Hall knocks down 2.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.4 (331st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

Seton Hall wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.5 (157th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.