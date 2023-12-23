Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Hornets on December 23, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -111)
|13.5 (Over: +108)
|9.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- Jokic has recorded 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).
- Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: -118)
- Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
- His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- The 13.5-point total for Aaron Gordon on Saturday equals his scoring average.
- He has collected 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
- The 23.5-point prop total for Rozier on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.2.
- His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
- Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (6.5).
- Rozier has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +190)
- The 14.5 points prop total set for Gordon Hayward on Saturday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15).
- His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Hayward has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
