Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +140)
  • Jokic has recorded 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).
  • Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -118)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
  • His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 13.5-point total for Aaron Gordon on Saturday equals his scoring average.
  • He has collected 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -149)
  • The 23.5-point prop total for Rozier on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.2.
  • His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
  • Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (6.5).
  • Rozier has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)
  • The 14.5 points prop total set for Gordon Hayward on Saturday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15).
  • His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Hayward has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.