On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 53.5% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are getting 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.

Reggie Jackson gives the Nuggets 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward posts 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Mark Williams posts 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.

P.J. Washington posts 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Terry Rozier averages 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Nuggets 113.4 Points Avg. 113.6 121.3 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 37.1% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.