The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2), who have won four in a row, on Saturday, December 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche's offense has scored 35 goals over their past 10 games, while giving up 33 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 11 power-play goals (33.3%). They are 5-5-0 in those contests.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (20-11-2 overall) have a 1-2-3 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all five games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 23 times, and are 19-2-2 in those games (to register 40 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-2-0 record (26 points).

In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 12-7-0 (24 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Avalanche finished 7-4-1 in those matchups (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 13th 3.09 Goals Allowed 2.84 11th 10th 32.5 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 8th 24% Power Play % 22.94% 11th 6th 83.76% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.