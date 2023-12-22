The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 28.4 points, 13 rebounds and 9.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

The Nuggets are getting 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 23.2 points, 4 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie puts up 14.6 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith posts 11.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cameron Thomas posts 23.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Nuggets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Nuggets 116.9 Points Avg. 113.6 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 38.7% Three Point % 36.4%

