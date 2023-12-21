South Dakota vs. San Diego December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (6-4) play the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dragos Lungu: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Dakota vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|239th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|81.2
|64th
|216th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|138th
|225th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|41.2
|9th
|270th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|13.4
|11th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|156th
|259th
|12.1
|Assists
|12.8
|220th
|294th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.6
|297th
