The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

South Dakota State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 64.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 63.8 the Bluejays give up.

South Dakota State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Creighton's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.5 points.

The Bluejays score 18.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.9).

When Creighton scores more than 58.9 points, it is 7-1.

South Dakota State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

The Bluejays shoot 45% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.

The Jackrabbits make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 2.4% more than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG%

15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

South Dakota State Schedule