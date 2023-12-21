South Dakota State vs. Creighton December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Players to Watch
- Lauren Jensen: 18.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Morgan Maly: 16.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emma Ronsiek: 16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Mallory Brake: 5.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Molly Mogensen: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.