Ross Colton and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Does a bet on Colton interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ross Colton vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +350)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton has averaged 13:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Colton has a goal in eight games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 32 games this year, Colton has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 32 games this season, Colton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Colton's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 22.2% of Colton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 32 Games 3 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

