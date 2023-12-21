The Colorado Avalanche, with Mikko Rantanen, take the ice Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Rantanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 22:37 per game on the ice, is +5.

In Rantanen's 32 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 22 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points 11 times.

In 18 of 32 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 59.8% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 32 Games 2 40 Points 5 15 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

