When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Kurtis MacDermid find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

MacDermid's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.