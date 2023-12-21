On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Josh Manson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Manson has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

