Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Drouin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin has averaged 13:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Drouin has a goal in four games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Drouin has a point in 10 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Drouin has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Drouin goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Drouin has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Drouin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 30 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

