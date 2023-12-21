South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harding County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Harding County, South Dakota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Harding County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harding County High School at Bowman County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Bowman, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
