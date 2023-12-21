In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Caleb Jones to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

