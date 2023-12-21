Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 21?
Can we anticipate Cale Makar lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|28:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Home
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
