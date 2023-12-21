South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Brown County, South Dakota today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen Roncalli High School at Groton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Groton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aberdeen Central High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.