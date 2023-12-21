Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Senators on December 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Tim Stutzle and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, with 48 points in 32 games.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 32 games, with 15 goals and 25 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|2
|3
|8
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Stuetzle drives the offense for Ottawa with 30 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 24 assists in 27 games (playing 22:00 per game).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Claude Giroux Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Claude Giroux has collected 24 points this season, with nine goals and 15 assists.
Giroux Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.