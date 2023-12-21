Having dropped five in a row, the Ottawa Senators visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 114 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 32 14 34 48 36 15 49.2% Mikko Rantanen 32 15 25 40 15 18 52.7% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 30 15 14 29 14 10 33.3% Devon Toews 32 4 12 16 20 21 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Senators have 90 goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Senators Key Players