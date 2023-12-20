The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

South Dakota State has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jackrabbits sit at 85th.

The 76.5 points per game the Jackrabbits average are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (71.2).

South Dakota State is 4-3 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).

The Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.9).

South Dakota State averaged 9.7 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 10% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule