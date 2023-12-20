The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Sam Griffin: 18.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cam Manyawu: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Akuel Kot: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caden Powell: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Brendan Wenzel: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Griffin: 18.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Manyawu: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kot: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Powell: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Wenzel: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank
144th 76.4 Points Scored 74.2 190th
152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
279th 30.8 Rebounds 33.3 178th
297th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd
155th 7.8 3pt Made 8.6 87th
174th 13.4 Assists 12.0 264th
356th 15.8 Turnovers 11.3 129th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.