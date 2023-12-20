The Toronto Raptors (11-15) go up against the Denver Nuggets (18-10) at Scotiabank Arena on December 20, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Raptors allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.

The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Raptors allow.

Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets post 121.0 points per game at home, compared to 110.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.

Denver gives up 110.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.7 away from home.

In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than on the road (10.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in away games (35.4%).

