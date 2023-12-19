South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Union County, South Dakota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.