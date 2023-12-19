The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) will face the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 277th 69.8 Points Scored 81.2 66th 136th 69.1 Points Allowed 69.2 139th 288th 30.5 Rebounds 41.2 9th 153rd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 13.4 11th 351st 4.4 3pt Made 7.8 151st 326th 10.6 Assists 12.8 217th 108th 10.9 Turnovers 13.6 299th

