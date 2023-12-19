South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dewey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Dewey County, South Dakota today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dewey County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herreid/Selby High School at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.