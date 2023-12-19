South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Codington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Codington County, South Dakota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Codington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pierre T.F. Riggs High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
