Avalanche vs. Blackhawks December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and the Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Foligno will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT,NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors (47 points), via amassed 14 goals and 33 assists.
- Through 31 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 15 goals and picked up 24 assists.
- Makar has 37 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 29 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and made 213 saves.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Chicago's Connor Bedard has collected 14 assists and 12 goals in 30 games. That's good for 26 points.
- Philipp Kurashev has made a big impact for Chicago this season with 18 points (six goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Chicago's Foligno has 14 points, courtesy of six goals (third on team) and eight assists (fourth).
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-10-1 record this season, with an .872 save percentage (65th in the league). In 14 games, he has 346 saves, and has given up 51 goals (four goals against average).
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|3rd
|3.61
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|31st
|13th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|30th
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|26th
|19th
|20.51%
|Power Play %
|11.58%
|29th
|8th
|83.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.79%
|25th
