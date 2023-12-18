The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 31.4 points per game) to help them knock off Nikola Jokic (eighth in league, 29.0) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic puts up 29.0 points, 9.8 assists and 12.8 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.0 boards per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson posts 13.6 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 11.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic delivers 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Nuggets Mavericks 114.5 Points Avg. 118.2 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 49.5% Field Goal % 46.4% 36.3% Three Point % 37.0%

