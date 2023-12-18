Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (17-10), airing at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|238.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|238.5
|-300
|+245
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 114.7 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.8 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- The Mavericks' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.9 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in league).
- The teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 227.9 points per game combined, 10.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Denver has put together an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas is 14-11-0 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-110
|27.0
|Jamal Murray
|19.5
|-120
|18.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|-105
|16.8
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-128
|13.0
Nuggets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+225
|-
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
