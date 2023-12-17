The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 65.2 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

South Dakota State is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Gonzaga has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 56.2 the Jackrabbits give up.

Gonzaga is 10-2 when scoring more than 56.2 points.

South Dakota State has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

The Bulldogs are making 47.8% of their shots from the field, 13.8% higher than the Jackrabbits concede to opponents (34.0%).

The Jackrabbits' 43.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

