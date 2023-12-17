In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Ryan Johansen to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.

Johansen's shooting percentage is 19.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:05 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:14 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

