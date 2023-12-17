When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Caleb Jones score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

